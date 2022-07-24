SAN DIEGO – Loved ones of Eric Carroll, the little league coach recently killed in a shooting outside of a local liquor store, held a vigil for him Sunday to remember his life and legacy.

Family members, friends, and young players shared what Carroll meant to them, many of them saying he was a person they respected on and off the baseball field.

“Eric had energy. He had a big ole smile,” said Jose Lopez, the president of the Sunshine Little League.

Te’veon Williams, one of Carroll’s players said, “I would always rely on him on a lot of things. He actually respected me for who I was, what I did, and I did the same.”

“Coach Eric, he meant a lot. Probably one of my favorite coaches, almost like a friend” said another player.

Carroll was described Sunday as a dedicated coach and a father figure to many of his young players.

Carroll’s girlfriend, Ariana, said, “You guys made him proud after every game. Every single game.” Caroll leaves behind a one-year-old daughter with Ariana.

Lopez said, “we are so lucky to have him in our life, and what he did for us, we can’t thank him enough.”

A community, family, friends all came together to remember 26 year-old Carroll.

Garcia said, “The love that Eric had to give wasn’t for everybody, but he gave it”

“He was like a brother to me, he’s been watching me grow since I was in diapers. It’s sad to see him go,” said one of Carroll’s cousin.

On July 17, police say 33 year-old Ryan Stewart is suspected of shooting Carroll after the two got into an argument inside the Par Liquor store off Federal Boulevard in the Ridgeview-Webster neighborhood.

Investigators say when Carroll walked out of the store, Stewart pulled out a handgun and shot Carroll in the head. Carroll died a few days later.

Police have arrested Stewart and charged the man with one count of suspicion of murder.

Now loved ones are honoring Carroll’s life. “He was great. He was only 26 years-old, he made a different impact,” Lopez said.

Williams added “I just want to thank him for everything he’s did for me, and my goal is to make him proud.”

The family said they plan to have a funeral for Carroll on August 6.