RAMONA, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two teenage boys suspected of vandalizing several properties in the Ramona area, authorities said.

The incidents occurred Feb. 9 and 10 at the locations listed below:

— Ramona High School (1401 Hanson Lane around 8:00 p.m.)

— Ramona Elementary School (415 8th Street)

— Hanson Elementary School (2520 Boundary Avenue)

–Ramona Boys & Girls Club (622 E Street)

— Ramona Municipal Water District (125 2nd Street)

— Ramona Bike Shop (1672 Main Street, Suite D before 8:30 p.m.)

Surveillance video released by the sheriff’s department shows the taggers spray painting the walls, windows and doors of the schools, causing an estimated $10,000 in damage.

One of the spray painters was also seen on surveillance video vandalizing a van and wall outside of Ramona Bike Shop, according to law enforcement. The taggers were then seen driving away in a 2000 Chevy red pickup truck with silver trim that had an extended cab and red camper shell.

The taggers were captured on surveillance video driving away in a 2000 Chevy red pickup truck. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

Detectives say the taggers involved in the incidents may be connected to more unreported cases of vandalism in Ramona.

If anyone recognizes the individuals in the surveillance video or have any information on these incidents, contact Detective Kyle Babcock at (760) 738-2418.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to a felony arrest.