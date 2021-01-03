Video shows Torrey Pines bluff collapse

SAN DIEGO – Parts of Torrey Pines State Beach are still blocked after a bluff collapsed last week.

A San Diego resident who was walking along the beach Thursday captured video of the collapse and shared it with FOX 5. She said she hopes it helps others understand how important it is to stay away from the base of the cliffs.

People walking on the beach were asked to stay close to the water over the weekend, state park officials told the San Diego Union-Tribune. It may be a week before tides wash away all of the debris left by the collapse, they said.

Collapses of bluffs can be caused by rainstorms and are common on beaches in La Jolla, Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach.

In 2019, three people were killed when a bluff collapsed in Encinitas. A multi-ton section of sandstone collapsed onto the three women at Grandview Surf Beach. Their families filed a lawsuit against the city, state and a local homeowners’ association in August 2020.