FALLBROOK, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday released bodycam video of an armed suspect who was shot by a deputy in the Fallbrook area.

The incident occurred last Friday around 1 a.m. in the 4900 block of White Lilac Road in Fallbrook, according to Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department.

A woman reported her husband, identified as 41-year-old Jorge Alberto Sandoval, was despondent and making suicidal threats, according to police. She told law enforcement her husband had another firearm and locked himself in the bathroom.

Sandoval then walked out of the residence armed with a scoped rifle toward deputies and the woman, Sharki said. The sheriff’s department shouted commands, but he did not comply and was shot in the leg and lower body by a patrol deputy from the Fallbrook Substation.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the woman suffered minor injuries.

Sandoval was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a firearm in the presence of a peace officer and spousal abuse, per SDPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.