CARLSBAD, Calif. — Authorities on Wednesday released bodycam video of a police shooting last month involving an armed 16-year-old in Carlsbad.

On Sept. 9, just before 1 a.m., officers approached a white truck, occupied by one adult and four teenage boys, parked in a dirt lot near the intersection of Carlsbad Boulevard and Palomar Airport Road, the Carlsbad Police Department posted on its YouTube account.

Police say they received consent from the driver to search the truck after officers saw alcoholic beverages inside the truck. However, before being asked to exit the vehicle, a 16-year-old sitting in the front passenger seat got out of the truck and began reaching under the front passenger seat.

“Do not reach under the seat,” one officer repeatedly told the suspect.

After several commands, the suspect grabbed a firearm from under the seat and turned in the direction of one of the officers, according to authorities. That’s when one officer is seen firing his service weapon one time at the 16-year-old.

The suspect then runs toward the ocean and jumps down the side of the cliff, where officers were able to find him and take him into custody, per law enforcement.

Authorities provided medical aid to the suspect who was shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital and survived his injuries, police said.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) and Carlsbad police are investigating the shooting. Once SDPD completes the investigation, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office will review it.