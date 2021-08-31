Video shows person suspected in arson spree in North Park

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Crime Stoppers Tuesday released video of a man suspected of setting several fires in the North Park area in early August.

According to Crime Stoppers, a person intentionally set four separate fires between 1 a.m. and 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 2. Two different parked cars along the 3600 block of Villa Terrace were set on fire, along with a trash can and fence along the 3800 block of Pershing Avenue, a parked vehicle on the 2800 block of Capps Street and an exterior wall of a building in the 3700 block of 31st Street.

A surveillance camera captured images of the suspected arsonist at one of the fire scenes.

Video from Sideo.TV shows one of the cars, a Tesla, engulfed near the intersection of Capps Street and Utah Street. Firefighters could be seen dousing flames as the car burned on the street in front of a home.

Investigators said the total damage caused by the fires is estimated at around $50,000.

The suspected arsonist is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 30s or 40s, thin to average build, short hair, wearing a backpack, T-shirt, pants, Adidas shoes and riding a bicycle. The bicycle appears to be a dark-colored beach cruiser with a light-colored seat, a front basket, and a cup or cell phone holder near the right-side handlebar.

Investigators from the Metro Arson Strike Team are working to determine if more than one person is responsible for setting the fires.

