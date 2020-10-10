Video shows man break shop window after being refused service

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was caught on video using a skateboard to break a window at a taco shop.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department said the man walked up to Don Pancho’s Taco Shop in Imperial Beach on Oct. 8 but was refused service because he was not wearing a mask. Deputies said the man walked outside and used a skateboard to break a shop window. Damage is estimated at $400.

The department shared video of the vandalism on Twitter Friday.

They are hoping someone recognizes the man’s clothing, backpack or demeanor. If you have information, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.

Deputies are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of vandalism after he was refused service for not wearing a mask, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputies say the man used a skateboard to break a window at Don Pancho's Taco Shop, causing $400 in damage.