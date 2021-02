SAN DIEGO — First responders are reminding the public that cliff jumping is illegal and dangerous after a helicopter rescue Saturday.

San Diego Fire-Rescue said a man in his 20s jumped into the ocean near Sunset Cliffs around 5 p.m. and wasn’t able to get out of the water.

A man in his 20s was airlifted by Copter 2 today about 5p near Sunset Cliffs. He jumped into the ocean & wasn’t able to exit the water. Cliff jumping is illegal & dangerous. Fortunately, this man was rescued by @SDLifeguards & taken to a hospital. #rescue pic.twitter.com/r5jQoGsOk8 — SDFD (@SDFD) February 21, 2021

Video shared with FOX 5 showed crews hoisting him off the beach by helicopter. The fire department said he was taken to the hospital.

Officials didn’t release the man’s condition.