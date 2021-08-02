Video shows fire engulf Tesla in North Park

SAN DIEGO — Police are investigating after a fire engulfed a Tesla in front of a North Park home early Monday.

Video from Sideo.TV showed the car on fire around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Capps Street and Utah Street. Firefighters could be seen dousing flames as the car burned on the street in front of a home.

Fire rescue eventually put out the fire, leaving behind a charred, smoking mess. Few details about the car or owner were immediately available Monday morning.

A San Diego police patrol car could be seen in the area.

  • An August 2, 2021 photo shows flames engulfing a Tesla along a North Park street. (Sideo.TV)
  • An August 2, 2021 photo shows flames engulfing a Tesla along a North Park street. (Sideo.TV)
  • An August 2, 2021 photo shows firefighters putting out flames engulfing a Tesla along a North Park street. (Sideo.TV)

