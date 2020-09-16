SOLANA BEACH, Calif. — The sleepy town of Solana Beach was not so quiet Saturday night.

Neighbors along Lomas Santa Fe Drive at Via Mil Cumbres just east of Interstate 5 said they were startled awake by the sound of burning rubber and roaring engines.

“I heard these loud screeching sounds, which probably went on for a few minutes before I even went outside to look,” Courtney, who didn’t want to give her last name, said.

She gave FOX 5 cellphone video of at least 100 people gathered around the intersection near her home watching as cars and trucks put on a dangerous show.

“It was clearly an organized event, some guy yelling on a bull horn and kids all over,” she said. “You could see on the street the kids were lining up in the crosswalk and cars were doing donuts in the center.”

She said it was over in about 15 minutes — but not before one driver misjudged a turn and hit the center divide.

“The first car hit the center divider. The wheel came off. The tire blew up. So I was just really worried about the kids that were observing the event,” Courtney said. “The guy on the bullhorn yelled and all the kids went running in every direction.”

No injuries were reported. According to law enforcement, drag racing is on the rise during the pandemic as people stay home leaving the streets empty.

While Courtney wasn’t afraid for her own safety, she said she couldn’t leave the area if she tried.

“It was definitely scary to see that many people coming together and blocking the intersection. Cars couldn’t get in or out. They were literally blocking the traffic,” she said.

Law enforcement said drivers and spectators can be cited and fined for drag racing.