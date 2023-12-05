SAN DIEGO — Coyote sightings have become a pretty common occurrence the last few months in the North Park neighborhood.

On Monday morning, a coyote was caught on video at Polk Avenue and Louisiana Street.

A FOX 5 employee shot the video which shows the coyote trot down the street, take a glance at the camera and then run off.

In October, FOX 5 reported on a story about coyote sightings.

Coyotes are found in other parts of San Diego County from Escondido, Ramona and Del Mar to the urban city streets, according to the San Diego Humane Society. The animal organization says it receives about one call a week related to a coyote.

Angela Hernandez, a supervisor for San Diego Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation, says there may be more coyotes due to their territory possibly being “uprooted as humans encroach on their territory.”

“When you see so many of them, it’s usually because they have become habituated to humans, so their fear of humans has begun to wear off,” Hernandez said.

If you see a coyote, the San Diego County’s Department of Animal Services (DAS) advises to stop and yell at it to go away; make yourself big and scary by waving your arms above your head; maintain eye contact; stomp your feet and make loud noises; always maintain a safe distance.

Contact DAS when a wild animal is an immediate threat to people or other animals; if the animal is sick or injured, too young to survive on its own or trapped; if the wild animal is a rabies agent and has attacked you or your pet.