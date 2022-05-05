WARNING: The video below contains images of a fight and shooting that some viewers may find disturbing.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Cellphone video shows a fist fight-turned-shooting on a South Bay street Wednesday, one in a series of high-profile, violent incidents on local roads in recent weeks.

The shooting, recorded by a driver at the intersection of Olympic Parkway and Town Center Drive, happened in broad daylight and left a man wounded, according to Chula Vista police.

The video starts with two men, who investigators have not publicly identified, squaring up to one another with fists raised. It’s not clear from the recording what started the confrontation, which happened around 10 a.m.

A man in a green hat backs away from several swings from a man in a black jacket, who keeps advancing toward him as the two make their way in front of other cars stopped at the intersection. As the men move away from a parked sedan, a woman gets out and appears to grab something out of the car’s trunk.

The man in black moves back around to the car’s passenger side, getting in next to the woman, who got back in the driver’s seat after her trip to the trunk. The man in the hat chases after the other man, appearing to reach back for a swing just as a gunshot rings out. It’s not clear whether the man or woman is firing from the other car.

The man backs away toward his own vehicle, ducking as the shooter fires about four times. At least one of the bullets hits the man’s window. The other car speeds off, and the man gets into his own vehicle, slamming the door. The video ends as the light turns green and drivers pull away, some beeping their horns.

Officers had little further information about the shooting when contacted by FOX 5 Wednesday. It wasn’t clear from the video where the man was shot or how badly he was wounded.

He eventually called 911, telling officials he was hurt and driving to get help, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Dispatchers told the man, a 34-year-old Chula Vista resident, to pull over and wait for paramedics to come to him, which he did.

He was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening wounds, according to police.

Authorities did not immediately attribute the violence to “road rage,” as it wasn’t initially clear if the men had some previous relationship. But it was one in a recent spate of violent confrontations on local streets and freeways, from an attack on a California Highway Patrol officer to a road rage shooting on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley.

On Monday, a pregnant woman told OnScene TV that a furious driver tailed her through the Mission Bay area, eventually running her off the road.

Anyone with information about the Chula Vista shooting was urged to call CVPD at 619-691-5151, or contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-580-8477.