Video shows bonfire confrontation at center of hate crime investigation

SAN DIEGO — Smartphone video shows the bonfire-side confrontation in Mission Beach this week that’s now at the center of a hate crime investigation.

Police are seeking two men suspected of yelling “anti-LGBTQ slurs,” throwing a full beer can at a woman’s face and pulling a handgun on a man from her group late Monday. Police say the confrontation started after the men approached and asked if they could join the group, but members of the gathering said they’d rather keep to themselves.

A woman who was at the bonfire shared video with FOX 5 that showed part of what happened when the men came back a short time later. A man in a tank top can be seen shouting toward people from the gathering and clapping aggressively. At one point, one of his companions appears to try to pull him back, while two others stand in the background. Then the man takes a swipe at the person holding the camera.

The clip was posted on social media with a photo of a woman with a bruised and swollen eye transposed onto the video with the caption, “The birthday girl this morning.” Police say she was hit in the face by a full 24-ounce can of beer, hurled by a man in the group.

“Let’s find them San Diego,” a second caption reads.

That’s what San Diego police are trying to do now, offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to their arrest and releasing photos of the suspects. Authorities say they could be charged with assault with a deadly weapon and a hate crime.

The suspect who threw the beer can was described as a Hispanic man between 25- to 30-years-old with rose or leaf tattoos on his chest. He was last seen wearing a black tank top, ripped black jeans, an anchor pendant chain, black shoes and black baseball cap.

San Diego police on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 are seeking two men who assaulted and yelled “anti-LGBTQ slurs” at a woman on Monday in Mission Beach. (San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

The suspect with the gun was described as a Hispanic man between 18- and 25-years old with a thin build. He last was seen wearing a black oversized T-shirt, camouflage shorts, a black baseball cap, white socks, black shoes and a black and white lanyard around his neck.

Anyone with information on the assault was asked to call the SDPD Northern Division at 858-552-1726 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.