DANA POINT, Calif. — Talk about a whale of a find!

Drone video posted last Thursday caught a rare sperm whale (Physeter macrocephalus) breaching off the coast of Southern California near Dana Point. The marine mammal surprised passengers aboard a catamaran operated by Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari, the whale watching tour agency said in a press release Friday.

Dave Anderson, president of Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari, explained the rare sperm whale is most likely a male, which tend to separate from the pod to feed and look for a mate.

“And this whale was alone. It could stay in the area for days or be gone the next time we go out. Very exciting! In this drone footage, you can see how its single blowhole is off to one side. It’s the only toothed whale that is like that,” Anderson said.

Sperm whales have the ability to hold their breath for over one hour, so seeing them at the surface is a rare opportunity Capt. Dave’s hasn’t experienced since 2014, according to the tour agency.

“This particular whale was showing up big at about 50 feet with an even bigger personality giving us a front-row seat to their unique personalities,” said Gisele Anderson, co-president of Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari.

Sperm whales, which can reach lengths of over 50 feet and weigh up to 45 tons, can dive to depths of 10,000 feet, according to the company. The giant marine mammals consume squid, skates and sharks.