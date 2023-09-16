SAN DIEGO — Two puppies were rescued from a ravine in Murphy Canyon Friday afternoon, said the San Diego Humane Society.

The Humane Society says it’s law enforcement team received a call from a Good Samaritan at 12:13 p.m. informing them that two small dogs were stuck in a water well on the 28,000 block of Murphy Canyon Road.

Once officers arrived on scene, they determined that a technical rescue would be needed. Six members from the Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team’s Technical Unit were called in to assist.

Working together, one member of the response team safely rappelled down the ravine to retrieve the puppies. The puppies where then transported to the Humane Society’s San Diego Campus, where a medical team immediately evaluated them.

Two puppies were rescued from a ravine in Murphy Canyon Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, said the San Diego Humane Society. (San Diego Humane Society)

Humane Society officials say the 3-month-old Terrier-mix puppies appear to be healthy. They were not microchipped and will be placed on stray hold for at least 72 hours.

If anyone has information about how the puppies ended up in the ravine, the Humane Society asks that you please reach out to their law enforcement team by calling 619-299-7012 (press 1 for Dispatch).