SAN DIEGO — A San Diego search party determined to rescue a trio of mountain lion cubs ended their mission successfully this week.

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA), the University of California, Davis (UC Davis) Karen C. Drayer Wildlife Health Center, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife teamed up to find the cubs after they were orphaned at just 6 weeks old.

A team of professionals leveraged data from the GPS collar of the mother, designated F307 by the UC Davis mountain lion research team, to determine the search area.

On the very first day of recovery efforts, one cub was discovered hiding in a hole and another was found wedged tightly between two rocks, SDZWA explained. Three days later, a third cub was found crouching in chaparral. All three were reported to be within 250 feet of each other.

The siblings were reunited at the Paul Harter Veterinary Medical Center and nursed back to full health. According to SDZWA, the cubs likely would not have survived more than one week on their own due to their young age.

The National Wildlife Federation said mountain lion cubs stay with their mother as long as 26 months, but usually separate after about 15 months.

Looking ahead, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife designated the San Diego Zoo Safari Park as “a safe haven” for the rescued cubs since they cannot be safely reintroduced into their native habitat.

“Mountain lions are a keystone species right here in our own backyard” said Lisa Peterson, executive director of San Diego Zoo Safari Park. “It’s been a privilege to nurse these youngsters back to full health, and we now have the honor of caring for them long term. While our research teams and our conservation partners continue their mountain lion work in the field, the Safari Park will be a refuge for these three cubs, offering them native landscapes and new opportunities to thrive while sharing the importance of coexistence among wildlife with our guests.”

Mountain lions — also known as cougars, pumas or panthers — are known to inhabit high mountains, deserts, coastal areas, and even cities.