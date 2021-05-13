Video of SDPD officers punching man during arrest prompts investigation

WARNING: The video in this story contains language or images that some may find disturbing

SAN DIEGO — Video of two San Diego police officers taking a man to the ground then punching him in the face and body multiple times during a struggle has led to an investigation by the police department.

Nicole Bansal shared the video with FOX 5 on Wednesday after witnessing the encounter at Torrey Pines Road and La Jolla Village Drive. The San Diego Police Department said two officers were on patrol there around 9 a.m. when they saw a man urinating in public.

The 4-minute video starts with one officer grabbing the man’s arm as the second officer wraps his arms around the man from behind. The man, who is wearing a life jacket around his neck, is taken to the ground within a few seconds and an officer is seen punching him in the face multiple times.

Officers can be heard in the video telling the man to stop resisting and put his hands behind his back. At one point, the man grabs an officer’s radio and throws it, and swats a hand in an officer’s face as they hold him down.

The video shows officers holding the man on the ground for about 2 1/2 minutes, punching him in the leg and arm several more times before two more officers arrive and join them in holding the man down. The video ends with more patrol cars and an ambulance arriving.

Video of the arrest led Francine Maxwell, president of the NAACP San Diego branch, to email a letter to police Chief David Nisleit demanding an investigation.

“To yell ‘stop resisting’ and to continually punch and slap this man was clearly not conducive to calming the situation. The SDPD has a de-escalation policy that requires you to use time and space to defuse a situation, rather than immediately move to force. It seems to us that there was ample space to de-escalate,” the letter said.

A San Diego Police Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement Wednesday night that they were aware of the video and internal affairs was investigating.

“The officers decided to approach the man because urinating in public violates the law. The man would not stop to speak with officers therefore an officer held the man to detain him,” the statement said. “Despite the officers repeatedly telling the man to “stop resisting”, the man would not comply. One of the officers struck the man several times. The man was taken into custody and transported to the hospital.”

The police department said the man was later released from the hospital and booked into county jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and battery on a police officer.

Bansal told the San Diego-Union Tribune that she recognized the man as someone she believes to be homeless who frequents the area.

“There was no movement made to de-escalate,” Bansal told the paper. “The immediate movement was to take him down. I don’t understand.”

The internal affairs unit will review the officers’ body camera video, the police department said.