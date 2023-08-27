Ace is the dog who was caught on camera with a bike theft suspect in Pacific Beach garage in July. (San Diego Police Department)

SAN DIEGO — A video showing a man playing with a dog before stealing a bike from a Pacific Beach garage last month resulted in an arrest, authorities said.

A 42-year-old man of San Diego was arrested on suspicion of bicycle theft, the San Diego Police Department posted on its Instagram Sunday.

In early August, police released video of a man entering a garage and taking a 2019 black Electra three-speed bicycle, which costs around $1,300, on July 15 around 10:40 p.m.

The man is then seen taking off with the bike until the household dog appears in the garage and approaches the suspect who parks his bike and begins to pet the dog.

“You’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known, I love you too,” the suspect is heard on the video saying to the dog.

About a minute later, the suspect leaves the scene after one last pet.

“We’re thrilled to report the bicycle is back home, much to the delight of Ace, a very good boy. This success underscores the power of community collaboration. Thank you for helping keeping our city safe!” SDPD said.