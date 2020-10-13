Video of big house party leads to SDSU investigation

SAN DIEGO — More than 2,100 students headed back to class in person at San Diego State University Monday as administrators investigated several reports of house parties over the weekend.

SDSU moved all of its courses online six weeks ago after COVID-19 infections spiked in the student population during the second week of school. So far, more than 1,150 students have tested positive for the virus.

It’s clear some students are still ignoring health orders. Video shared online this weekend showed hundreds of people, apparently students, partying near campus without masks.

SDSU replied to the video on Twitter saying, “This situation has been formally reported to SDSU and the university is looking into the matter. As a reminder, all SDSU students, faculty and staff must follow public health guidelines and orders, and students must follow the Student Code of Conduct.”

SDSU has already hired private security guards to monitor COVID-19 guidelines on campus. Students can face penalties for breaking the rules. Stay-at-home orders were in effect Labor Day weekend as administrators sought to stop the spread of the virus.

Click here to learn more about the university’s coronavirus reponse.