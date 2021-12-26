Video: Man sets several fires inside 7-Eleven, destroys merchandise

SAN DIEGO — It took a K-9 to take down a man who was arrested early Sunday after a 7-Eleven in Palm City was severely damaged from several fires and destroyed merchandise, police said.

The San Diego Police Department say around 12 a.m. at 2295 Palm Ave the man, who was a regular customer, started harassing a female customer inside of the store while he was trying to buy a beer. After an employee told the man to leave the store, authorities said the suspect came back and started to harass other customers. Again, the employee told him to leave which caused the man to go on a violent rampage by starting several fires inside the store and destroying merchandise, police said.

In the store’s surveillance video, the man was shown pushing over shelves of food, damaging coffee machines and holding a bottle of wine in a threatening way. Broken bottles of wine can be seen taking up a large area of the floor.

When officers arrived along with firefighters, the suspect refused to surrender, police said. Authorities sent in a K-9 that took the man down as officers moved in to make the arrest.

The cost of the damage is believed be in the thousands, according to SDPD. The convenience store will be closed until cleanup and repairs are completed.