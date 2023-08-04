A man was caught on video petting a dog before stealing a bike in the Pacific Beach neighborhood on July 15, 2023. (SDPD)

SAN DIEGO — Police on Friday released a video of a man they say stole a bike from a garage in the Pacific Beach neighborhood, but what he did before leaving turned out to be a surprisingly sweet moment.

The incident occurred on July 15 around 10:40 p.m. when the suspect entered a garage and took a 2019 black Electra three-speed bicycle, the San Diego Police Department said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The bike, which costs around $1,300, featured “8-ball” caps on the tire valves, an “8-ball” logo on the frame and a rear wheel frame marked with a checkered black and white pattern, according to police.

As the man was about to take off with the bike, the video shows the household dog enter the garage and approach the suspect. The suspect then parks the bike in the garage and begins to pet and play with the dog.

“You’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known, I love you too,” the suspect is heard on the video saying to the dog.

The man then asks the dog “where’s your dad?” and begins to call for the dog’s dad.

About a minute later, the suspect leaves the scene after one last pet.

Police describe the suspect as a man last seen wearing a blue and white hat, gray shirt, blue shorts, orange athletics shoes and carrying a blue and black backpack.

Anyone with information related to the incident was asked to send SDPD a Facebook message with details. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.