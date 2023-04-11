SAN DIEGO — Spring is in full swing at Fiesta Island.

A historically wet winter in California has caused wildflowers to sprout all over San Diego and the rest of the state.

The heavy rainfall has seen large stretches of wildflowers bloom all at once, offering the chance for breathtaking photo and video opportunities.

FOX 5 videographer Aaron Eudaley took advantage of one of these opportunities at Fiesta Island in Mission Bay, capturing drone footage that showed the popular beach destination covered in gorgeous flowers.

The flowers at Fiesta Island are reminiscent of the superbloom phenomenon currently being experienced across the state of California.

Visitors are flocking to various state parks up and down California to catch a glimpse of the superbloom, including at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in the northeastern corner of San Diego County.

A series of atmospheric rivers dumped rain all over the Golden State in recent months, providing a catalyst for the wildflowers to bloom.

In fact, the period from Oct. 1, 2022 through March 21, 2023 saw San Diego received 45 days of rain, which was the 11th-most rainy days on record for that date range in San Diego, according to the National Weather Service.

California’s last superbloom was in 2019, with experts saying it was so large that it could be seen from space.

Fiesta Island is located in the heart of Mission Bay, near SeaWorld San Diego. It is open from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily for those interested in checking out the sprawling yellow flowers.