SAN DIEGO — It was dolphin-itely a sight to see.

Dozens of dolphins were seen Wednesday swimming together in the waters of La Jolla Cove.

Around 4:15 p.m., SkyFOX captured what appeared to be a “superpod” of dolphins gracefully popping in and out of the water along the San Diego coast.

A superpod consists of a group of 100 or even several thousand dolphins, according to the Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC).

“Superpods usually only last for short periods of time, and may form during times of mating or when prey is particularly abundant in an area,” WDC said on its website. “Once they finish participating in the activity, the dolphins will return to their smaller pods with their family and/or friends until they meet up with other dolphins for the next gathering.”

Smaller groups, anywhere from 2 – 30 dolphins, are known as “pods,” per marine officials.

“Dolphins are social mammals that interact with one another, swim together, protect each other, and hunt for food as a team,” WDC explained.

Pod life also is an essential strategy for dolphins to protect themselves from predators such as sharks, the marine organization said.