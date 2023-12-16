SAN DIEGO — A coyote was caught on video prowling the driveway and yard of a Mt. Soledad home on Friday morning.

This occurrence is something local resident Robert Feliciano says has become a lot more common lately.

His Ring camera captured the moment, showing the coyote approach from the street and then hop his fence before making its way to the side area of the home.

The sighting happened around 7:30 a.m., a time in which Feliciano says his neighbors are usually walking their dogs around the block.

“I also mentioned it to my wife — to take caution as she opens the garage door or front door for this is the normal time that we are heading out,” Feliciano told FOX 5.

Is this something that should raise alarm in the community?

The good news

According to Varment Guard Wildlife Services (VGWS), a company that offers humane wildlife solutions for homes and businesses, coyotes rarely attack people. In fact, VGWS explained that coyotes are typically very shy creatures that try to avoid humans.

The bad news

Though they most likely will not pursue contact with people, VGWS warned that coyotes may see pets as a threat or even prey. This may come as no surprise as these animals frequently hunt small mammals. According to VGWS, 90% of their preferred diet is meat.

The wildlife service also explained that coyotes may be dangerous if they’re behaving unusually or if they show no fear of people. In these instances, the animals may appear like aggressive dogs. They could bark, snarl, or even lunge at those they see as a threat.

Why are coyotes coming near homes?

If you spot a coyote wandering through your neighborhood, it’s most likely because they are looking for food sources. Aside from hunting for meals, VGWS said they tend to help themselves to garbage. They may even feast on berries, other fruits, or garden vegetables as they are omnivorous.

Coyotes are known to be very active around dawn and dusk. Homeowners will most likely see these creatures lurking during those times. During the day, they spend their time hiding in their dens, brush, or other hidden places.

Here are some ways to prevent coyotes and other wildlife from making your yard a buffet, according to VGWS:

— Clear your yard of pet food, berries, fallen fruit, and other food sources.

— Watch your pet carefully and don’t leave them outside for long periods of time.

— Keep your garbage covered or inside the garage.

— Invest in a fence with buried wire aprons to make your yard less coyote accessible.

Overall, coyote attacks on humans are very rare, but they have happened.