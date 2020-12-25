Victims of Tijuana explosion rushed to hospital in San Diego

Ambulances outside UC San Diego Medical Center on Christmas Day 2020, where patients were coming for treatment after an explosion across the border in Tijuana.

SAN DIEGO — Victims of an explosion at a Tijuana apartment building came across the border to San Diego for treatment at at least one local hospital Friday.

The Christmas Day explosion was reported around 11 a.m. at a building on Calle Alba Roja, not far from Estadio Caliente, where Club Tijuana — the soccer team known as the Xolos — plays. Authorities were still investigating the blast Friday afternoon, but their initial impression was that it was some kind of gas explosion.

#BREAKING early reports (yet to be verified) of an explosion in an apartment building in Tijuana Mexico. UCSD med center has received at least 7 patients varying in degree of injury. Efforting to get more info. Watch @fox5sandiego at 5 for info. @KelseyReports @rubychenmorales pic.twitter.com/GbzlE8Rme2 — Paul makarushka (@heyguyfox5) December 25, 2020

At least 50 people were evacuated from the surrounding area, but there were no concrete details provided on the number of people injured or whether anyone was killed.

Some victims of the explosion were taken to San Diego for medical care. A woman outside UC San Diego Medical Center Friday afternoon told FOX 5 that she had family members, including a two-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl and a 30-year-old woman, getting treatment there after getting injured in the explosion. Several other victims were believed to be inside UCSD, as well.

It was not immediately clear how many other people came to San Diego on ambulances seeking medical aid. FOX 5 has reached out to San Diego Fire-Rescue and other local agencies for further information.

