Victims of Mountain View shooting outside of market identified

San Diego police investigators are seen on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 on the scene of a shooting that killed one man and wounded another outside of Mike’s Market in San Diego’s Mountain View neighborhood. (Zack Holman, KSWB)

SAN DIEGO – Police Thursday released the identities of the two men who were shot, including one who was killed, this week outside of a liquor store in Mountain View.

Multiple 911 calls were made to police about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday about a shooting that happened in the 3600 block of Ocean View Boulevard near the liquor store Mike’s Market, according to San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown. Arriving officers found San Diego resident Jimmie Lee Roberts III down on the sidewalk with at least one apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.

According to police, Roberts, 27, and another man were standing next to the market when they were approached by three Black men on foot who opened fire on them. Roberts died at the scene.

The other victim in the shooting, 54-year-old San Diego resident Dion Harrison, ran away from the area and later was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries, Brown said.

No motive has been disclosed in the shooting. Brown said the suspects only have been described as wearing dark clothing and all three were armed with handguns. They all ran off following the incident, headed northbound in the market’s parking lot, police say.

Anyone with information on Tuesday’s shooting was asked to contact the department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293. Tips also can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.