Victims of Beirut explosion honored in El Cajon vigil

EL CAJON, Calif. – Parishioners of an El Cajon Catholic church held a vigil Saturday to honor the nearly 160 people dead and thousands of others injured last week in an explosion at a portside warehouse in Lebanon’s capital city of Beirut.

“It’s so devastating because I’m here safe and just knowing that I can’t be there with my family to help them, to help rebuild, what happened — it’s really hard,” said Mia Karam, a woman of Lebanese descent who attended the vigil at St. Ephrem Catholic Church.

The deadly blast happened Tuesday in Beirut, its impact seen worldwide on social media and felt by residents as far as 150 miles away. Fallout from the blast has triggered a massive cleanup effort as well as protests by residents who blame the country’s ruling class for the mismanagement leading up to last week’s explosion, according to various media reports.

Although Karam did not lose anybody she knew in the explosion, she said there’s pain in seeing her homeland attacked with friends and family so close to where it happened.

Karam, who has been to Lebanon in nearly four years, said she’s doing what she can to be there for her loved ones.

“The most I can do is pray and just hope that everything will get better and I’ve been donating,” she said.

Joseph Sfeir, who also is Lebanese, lost a close friend in the explosion.

“We don’t know what to do except for helping our people,” Sfeir said.

Following mass, there was a vigil where people walked up to state of the Virgin Mary and Jesus.

Church member Mary Dixon said regardless if people are Lebanese or not, St. Ephrem is a community known for coming together.

“It seems automatic; that’s how they are,” Dixon said. “Immediately want(ing) to help and pray. Always like in union and in solidarity with their people.”

Click here if you want to donate to those directly impacted by the explosion.