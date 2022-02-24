SAN DIEGO – A 50-year-old man faces a likely murder charge after the man he’s accused of stabbing over the weekend died Thursday, San Diego police said.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, officers arrested Lee Bender near 300 North 2nd Street in El Cajon, police Lt. Jud Campbell said in a news release. Police say he is the suspect who stabbed a 30-year-old man in the chest with an unknown object Sunday in an altercation in the west alley of the 4500 block of Altadena Avenue in San Diego’s Talmadge neighborhood, police said.

The victim, who police say was sitting in his vehicle at the time of the incident, was taken to the hospital Sunday where he was listed in critical condition. His identity was not released by police Thursday.

Bender was booked into San Diego Central Jail on an attempted murder charge, jail records show, and he is not eligible for bail.

According to Campbell, detectives now are working to upgrade it to a murder charge.

Police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to contact Homicide Unit investigators at 619-531-2293 or anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.