SAN DIEGO — A victim and suspect have been identified after a deadly stabbing Tuesday in San Marcos, authorities said.

Angela Marie Lanway, 42, was announced as the deceased, Lt. Joseph Jarjura with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said in a news release Friday. Ziyah Jay Patterson, 29, was arrested on suspicion of murdering Lanway and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

On the evening of Dec. 26, a stabbing was reported in the 100 block of N. Twin Oaks Valley Rd., according to law enforcement.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found Lanway with a stab wound. First responders took her to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Lanway and Patterson appeared to have been in a relationship at the time of the stabbing. Authorities have deemed it as an isolated incident.

There are no other suspects being sought, per SDSO.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.