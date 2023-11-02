Editors note: This story contains content related to domestic violence and suicide.

SAN DIEGO — The victim and suspect in a fatal downtown stabbing over the weekend have been identified by authorities.

The victim, 64-year-old James Earnest Miller of San Diego, was allegedly stabbed to death by a suspect police have identified as 58-year-old Robert Morris of San Diego, the San Diego Police Department confirmed in a press release Wednesday.

This incident occurred after a domestic violence dispute erupted Saturday at a condo unit at the Grande South complex, located at 1199 Pacific Highway in the Core Columbia neighborhood.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing in the parking garage of the condo complex, and found Miller suffering from multiple stab wounds to his chest and head, SDPD said.

Authorities also discovered a security guard had been stabbed during the same confrontation, and a 62-year-old woman at the scene was suffering from contusions to her head.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene, while the security and woman were transported to a local hospital for treatment before being released, police said.

SDPD detectives learned the deceased man and injured woman are a married couple who were reportedly involved in a domestic violence situation prior to the stabbing. They also learned the suspect and the victim were allegedly arguing about the suspect’s relationship to the woman.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle that was later found parked partially on a sidewalk in the area of Dairy Mart Road and Vista Lane in San Ysidro. Police say it had an apparent bullet hole in the rear window.

Morris was found dead inside the vehicle with what was believed to be a self-inflicted single gunshot wound to the head, said SDPD. The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect’s death was an apparent suicide.

An investigation into the series of events remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

If you or someone you know may be thinking about suicide, call the San Diego County Access and Crisis Line at (888) 724-7240.