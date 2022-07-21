SAN DIEGO — Officers have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting at a Mid-City liquor store last weekend, police said Thursday.

Authorities took Ryan Stewart, a 33-year-old San Diego resident, into custody late Wednesday evening, according to a San Diego Police Department news release. He is suspected of gunning down a 26-year-old man named Eric Carroll around 1:30 a.m. last Sunday.

The shooting happened at a liquor store off Federal Boulevard in the Ridgeview-Webster neighborhood, just north of state Route 94. Police say Stewart and Carroll got in an argument while they were inside the shop, Par Liquor.

As Carroll turned away and started walking out of the store, police suspect Stewart of pulling out a hidden handgun and shooting the other man. Then Stewart drove off, according to police.

Someone at the strip mall called 911, and police showed up to find Carroll suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, officials said. Officers gave him medical attention until medics showed up to take over. Eventually, they rushed the man to the hospital.

Carroll received emergency treatment at the medical center but died at the hospital Wednesday, a few days after the shooting.

Following his arrest this week, Stewart was booked into jail on one count of murder, police said.

Authorities are still looking for information on what led up to the argument or any other details about the night of the shooting. Police urged anyone with tips to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293. They can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.