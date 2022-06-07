OCEANSIDE, Calif. – The victim and suspect in a deadly Saturday morning shooting in Oceanside have been identified by police investigators.

According to Oceanside police, 22-year-old Chelsea Pacheco was shot and killed around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday while inside her car near the intersection of Bush and Archer streets.

Pacheco sustained a single gunshot wound to her upper body before EMS transported her to Tri-City Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed that Pachecho and other occupants of the vehicle were involved in an argument with a male pedestrian previous to the shooting. As Pacheco’s vehicle attempted to drive off, the suspect, whom police identified as Vincent Huerta, is believed to have shot at the car with one bullet penetrating the vehicle and striking Pacheco.

Police are looking for 25-year-old Huerta who is described as a Hispanic male, roughly 200 to 230 pounds, and 6 feet, 3 inches tall. Huerta is bald and has a tattoo over his right eyebrow and “3” tattoo on the top of his head.

Anyone with information on Huerta’s whereabouts or the case is asked to contact Detective Dave Estrada

at 760-435-4698.