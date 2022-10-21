LA PRESA, Calif. — An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly fight Thursday in the La Presa neighborhood, authorities announced.

Mauricio Juarez, 31, was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to the death of 61-year-old Richard Johnson, a press release from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Officials say the altercation occurred just before 11 a.m. near the 8600 block of Jamacha Boulevard in a storage area in the overflow dirt parking lot of the Spring Valley Swap Meet site.

Upon arrival, deputies found Johnson on the ground with trauma to his head. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances that led to the altercation and the relationship between the two men, if any, is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330/after hours at 858-565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

