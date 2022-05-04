SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police Department on Wednesday publicly identified the victim and suspect in a deadly Clairemont stabbing.

On Monday, at approximately 2:30 a.m., SDPD responded to a call of an injured person at a residence located at 5100 Bowden Ave., Lt. Adam Sharki said in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers located a male in the driveway of the residence armed with a knife, with blood covering his clothes, Sharki said. Police took the man into custody and then entered the home where they found a deceased male with multiple stab wounds to his torso.

The man taken into custody by police has been identified as 28-year-old Raul Marquez. Marquez is facing a charge of first-degree murder, police records show.

The deceased male found inside the home has been identified by police as 67-year-old Floyd Todd Budd.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are still under investigation by police, but it has been determined that the suspect, victim and witnesses knew each other and several live in the residence, Sharki said.

There are currently no outstanding suspects in the case, according to SDPD.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is encouraged to contact San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2293 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.