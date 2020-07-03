Victim, suspect ID’d in fatal Gaslamp stabbing

Investigators block off the street after a deadly stabbing in the Gaslamp Quarter Wednesday morning.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Thursday publicly identified two men involved in a predawn Gaslamp Quarter fight that left one of them dead and the other behind bars on a murder charge.

David Zertuche, 30, allegedly stabbed 43-year-old Canthon Tripplett of San Diego during a scuffle in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A patrol officer arrived at the scene of the assault to find a companion of the victim trying to revive him, San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown said. Paramedics took Tripplett to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Zertuche was located in the area and detained for questioning, then arrested on suspicion of killing Tripplett.

It was unclear what sparked the fatal dispute.

“Detectives continue to collect evidence and are attempting to locate witnesses,” Brown said.