Victim stabbed in apparently unprovoked attack at local park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Three masked men in hoodies attacked a 52-year-old man walking through a local park overnight.

The apparently unprovoked assault happened at Willie Henderson Park in San Diego’s Mountain View community, a police officer said. The victim entered the park near 46th Street and was approached by the attackers about 1:25 a.m., Officer R. Heims of the San Diego Police Department said.

“They just started to hit the victim,” Heims said. “During the attack, the victim was stabbed one time on the left side.”

Paramedics took the man — who had non-life-threatening injuries — to an area hospital, Heims said.

San Diego police urged anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.