Victim of Pacific Beach hate incident speaks out: ‘I was very shocked’

SAN DIEGO – Timothy Henderson was eating lunch last month at a Pacific Beach restaurant with his wife and brother. That’s when he says a man in a dark colored sedan pulled over near their table, shouted a racist slur and threw a glass bottle at them.

San Diego police are looking for the driver of this vehicle, which they say possibly pulled over near a family eating lunch last month in Pacific Beach, shouted a racist slur and threw a glass bottle at them. The car appears to be a 2000s model black Volkswagen with front-end damage and missing the center grill.

Although nobody was struck by the bottle, Henderson, who is Black, said he was “very shocked” by the incident which happened Feb. 28 outside Coconut Girl Kitchen on Mission Boulevard.

“I couldn’t believe that something like that could happen in broad daylight, just to see the hatred that he had in his heart,” Henderson said.

No arrests have been made in the incident. San Diego police say the man who threw the bottle was described as “either a tan, white man or light-skinned Hispanic man in his late 40s or early 50s,” with tattoos covering his neck and face. His height appeared to range from between 5 feet, 9 inches tall to 6 feet, and he was estimated to weigh 250 to 260 pounds.

The car appears to be a 2000s model black Volkswagen with front-end damage and missing the center grill.

Henderson initially tried to catch up with the driver to get the plate number.

“He was very intentional about covering his face with the bottle once he said the N-word to us,” he said. “He put the bottle up and then launched the bottle at us.”

There was a truck parked near where the group was sitting, credited by Henderson for why there were no physical injuries. He says the man threw the bottle at an awkward angle, shattering on the ground before hitting anyone.

More than anything, Henderson hopes speaking about the experience will help put a stop to similar acts of hate.

“I think the biggest thing is just bringing awareness that this is reality for the African American community,” he said. “I forgive him, but he should be held accountable for his actions.”

Anyone with information about the assault should contact the San Diego Police Department Northern Division at 858-525-1700.