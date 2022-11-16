SAN DIEGO — The victim of a fatal shooting in the Chollas View neighborhood has been identified, said Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.

Anthony Haro, a 33-year-old San Diego resident, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest in the 700 Block of 44th Street shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday. Haro was transported to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead at 9:24 a.m., officials said.

Officers on the scene received information that the suspect was barricaded within his residence. The SDPD called in Special Weapons and Tactics Unit due to the serious nature of the crime and the likelihood that suspect was armed.

After several hours, officers determined the suspect, who has since been identified as 49-year-old Eugene Martinez, was no longer within the house.

The SDPD said the suspect was finally located at 12:20 p.m. in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Balboa Avenue and was arrested. A 51-year-old Hispanic female was detained with Martinez and detectives are working to clarify her role in this incident.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death. Officials said that it may be the result of a dispute between neighbors over loud noise.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.