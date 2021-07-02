Victim of fatal City Heights shooting ID’d

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Friday released the name of a 28-year-old shooting victim who died in a hospital this week, six days after being wounded by an unknown assailant or assailants in a neighborhood near Colina Park Golf Course.

Patrol officers responding to reports of a loud argument followed by gunfire in City Heights about 6:30 p.m. last Saturrday found David Aguilar of San Diego gravely wounded near the intersection of Altadena and Orange avenues.

Paramedics took Aguilar to a trauma center, where he remained in grave condition before succumbing to his injuries Thursday, San Diego Police Department Sgt. Joel Tienat said.

Police have publicly identified no suspects in the case, and the motive for the slaying remains unknown.

“Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the homicide,” Tienat said Friday afternoon.

