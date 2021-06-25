Victim of alleged Barrio Logan matricide ID’d

A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after his mother was found dead in the bathroom of an apartment where they live in the Barrio Logan area, authorities said.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Friday publicly identified a Barrio Logan woman found slain in her apartment this week, allegedly by one of her adult sons.

One of the men made a 911 call shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday to report finding the lifeless body of 64-year-old Francisca Agundez in her rental residence in the 2800 block of Boston Avenue, near the intersection of South 28th Street and Interstate 5, according to San Diego police.

“The caller said he had tried to reach his mother throughout the day but was unsuccessful,” Lt. Matt Dobbs said. “When he came to the apartment to check on her, he found his brother inside. He eventually saw his mother in the bathroom and believed she was deceased.”

A fistfight then broke out between the siblings. Afterward, the one who had just arrived departed and called the police, the lieutenant said.

Patrol officers detained the other brother, 30-year-old Marco Agundez, confirmed his mother’s death and called in homicide detectives.

Paramedics took the suspect to a hospital for treatment of injuries he had suffered during the scuffle with his brother. He remained there this afternoon, under police guard.

It was not immediately clear how the victim died and what might have motivated the slaying.

“It is still early in the investigation and little is known about the circumstances leading up to the woman’s death,” Dobbs said. “Investigators continue to process evidence and interview witnesses to determine what may have led to the homicide.”

