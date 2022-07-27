SAN DIEGO — Authorities Wednesday identified the man who was killed in a shooting Sunday in the Linda Vista neighborhood.

Johnny Ramon Ramirez, 41, was announced as the deceased victim, Lt. Adam Sharki of the San Diego Police Department stated in a release.

Police received a call around 5 a.m. about a man down in the 2200 block of Ulric Street, Sharki said. Upon arrival, officers found Ramirez with a gunshot wound to the back and a family member tending to his aid. Paramedics also performed life-saving measures on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:25 a.m.

Sharki says Ramirez was walking in the area of 2200 Ulric Street when he was shot by an unknown person before being found. Police have no description of the shooter at this time.

San Diego Police Homicide detectives were investigating the incident.

Sunday’s gunfire was one of five shootings that occurred in several San Diego neighborhoods over the weekend.

Anyone one with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.