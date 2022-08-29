SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has identified the man killed in the Spring Valley shooting that took place in mid-August.

Jorkin Rose, 32, was found with multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of Jamacha Boulevard and Thayer Drive around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 after deputies were called to the scene for reports of shots fired, authorities said in a press release. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Rose’s death has been ruled a homicide and the matter remains under investigation by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

At this time, law enforcement officials are actively looking for a suspect or suspects in this deadly incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to reach out to investigators at 858-285-6330. Anonymous tips can be submitted to San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.