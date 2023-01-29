SAN DIEGO — Authorities have identified a man who died as a result of a Friday night shooting spree that left three others injured in San Diego.

Raul Rojas Valdez, a 32-year-old San Diego resident, was killed shortly before 9:30 p.m. at 1800 Manzana Way in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department confirmed. Officials say he sustained multiple gunshot and stab wounds.

This incident was one of four occurrences that police say were carried out by the same suspect, who has been identified as 22-year-old Jaime Gonzalez of Lemon Grove. He was arrested by authorities later that night and was booked into jail on one count of murder, five counts of attempted murder and additional firearms-related charges, police said.

SDPD Homicide detectives are taking the lead in investigating this shooting spree. Authorities say they will process each scene for physical evidence, locate any surveillance video and interview witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.