EL CAJON, Calif. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting near El Cajon earlier this week, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Hunter White, was arrested on Friday in connection to the shooting in unincorporated El Cajon on Monday, Nov. 13, SDSO said in a release.

The shooting happened around 9:56 p.m. in the 400 block of E Bradley Avenue. The victim, identified as 27-yera-old Javier Medina, was found with critical gunshot wounds by SDSO deputies from Lakeside and Santee.

Medina was pronounced dead at the hospital two days later, on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

According to SDSO, an investigation led to the arrest of White. Authorities said it is unclear at this time the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

White, who is currently in custody at San Diego Central Jail, is facing charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The investigation into a possible motive and the details of the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. Those wanting to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.