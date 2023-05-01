SAN DIEGO – One of the victims identified in an Airbnb house party in an unincorporated area of El Cajon is tied to a notable murder from 2011.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department identified the men killed at that house party as 20-year-old Jaden Davis and 29-year-old Seandell Jones.

Jones was convicted of first degree murder for his role in the death of 18-year-old Garrett Berki, though he was not the shooter. Berki was robbed and killed after responding to an ad for a laptop off Craigslist.

Jones was sentenced in 2013 to 25 years behind bars.

FOX 5 reached out to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office for more information on why Jones was out of prison.

A spokesperson explained because he was considered a “non-killer accomplice,” changes to the law in 2019 allowed for Jones to petition for resentencing.

Jones was then charged with only the robbery and had more than enough time served. He was released from prison in April 2021 and put on parole.

As for Davis, the other victim in the house party shooting, he was facing four felony charges at the time of his death including attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

FOX 5 asked the sheriff’s department if there were any new details in the case, but they only shared the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the sheriff’s department homicide unit or Crime Stoppers.