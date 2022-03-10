SAN DIEGO – A 30-year-old man who died last month after being stabbed by another man in an altercation in San Diego’s Talmadge neighborhood has been publicly identified, police said.

Ramiro Arellano Jr. was mortally wounded Feb. 20 after being stabbed once in the chest with an unknown object in the west alley of 4500 Altadena Ave. San Diego police Lt. Jud Campbell said. Police found Arellano Jr. sitting in his vehicle after he’d been stabbed and he was transported to an area hospital.

Investigators soon identified 50-year-old Lee Bender as the suspect in the stabbing. Bender was arrested Feb. 23 in El Cajon and booked into San Diego Central Jail on attempted murder charges.

Those charges later were upgraded to first-degree murder after Arellano Jr. died from his injuries the following day, Campbell said. Bender remains jailed and is not eligible for bail pending trial, jail records show. His next court date is scheduled for April 8.

A preliminary police investigation determined Arellano Jr. was in a dispute with two people in the area when Bender is suspected of stabbing him and then fleeing the area.

Further details about the altercation were not disclosed by police.

Those with information about the incident were urged by police to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293. Tips also can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.