Victim in deadly East County stabbing identified as estranged wife of suspect

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – San Diego County sheriff’s investigators Saturday publicly identified the woman killed in a stabbing attack this week as the estranged wife of the man suspected in her murder.

Autopsy results released by the Medical Examiner’s Office show that Ericka Joyce Wilson died from multiple stab wounds with the manner of her death listed as a homicide. Wilson, 29, reported the attack late Thursday to 911 and later was found badly wounded in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Canyon Drive in Spring Valley. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release, sheriff’s Lt. Joel Stranger said she was married to 29-year-old Kandynn Taylor Wilson, who was arrested Friday several blocks from the scene of the stabbing.

Jail records show he’s being housed at the San Diego Central Jail on a first-degree murder charge and is not eligible for bail. The motive for the deadly attack remains under investigation, Stranger said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators was asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.