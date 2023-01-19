SAN DIEGO – Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly stabbing at a pharmacy Tuesday.

The victim was identified in a statement by the San Diego Police Department Thursday as Mary Ellen Carter, a 66-year old resident of Lakeside and the apparent owner of the pharmacy where the stabbing occurred.

The suspect, a 77-year-old man was shot and killed by police at his East County home after leaving the stabbing scene, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the scene around 4 p.m. Tuesday on a call of a violent disturbance at a local pharmacy in the 5500 block of Reservoir Drive.

Officers arrived minutes later to see the business was locked with Carter inside, SDPD said in a news release.

After using forced entry, the responders were able to see Carter had sustained multiple stab wounds to her upper body and was escorted by paramedics to a nearby hospital, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital about 45 minutes later.

Officers at the stabbing scene were able to identify the suspect as a 77-year old man who worked with Carter at the pharmacy, in addition to the vehicle he fled in, Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

Following the stabbing, police and sheriff’s deputies approached the suspect’s home in the 800 block of La Cresta Boulevard of unincorporated El Cajon.

In a press conference Wednesday, authorities said the suspect failed to comply with instructions, prompting officers to deploy less lethal bean bag rounds, which they said had no effect.

According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect eventually reached for what appeared to be a shotgun from inside his vehicle, prompting officers to shoot and kill the man.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics attempted lifesaving measures.

The suspect has not yet been identified officials. His identity is expected to be released by the sheriff’s department as part of their investigation into the police shooting.

Initial details from the stabbing incident are limited, however, officials say the suspect and the victim were either co-owners or co-workers of the pharmacy. No details on what led up to the attack are known at this time.

The investigation into the stabbing incident remains ongoing by the San Diego Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.