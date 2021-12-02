Victim identified in possibly intentional hit-and-run fatality

A bicycle is pictured laying along the side of the road on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 in the Otay Mesa West area of San Diego. A 40-year-old who was riding the bike was killed Thursday when he was struck by an SUV, police said. No suspect in the crash has been publicly identified. (Elliot Macias Rioseco, FOX 5)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Thursday publicly identified a man killed in a Thanksgiving Day hit-and-run crash in Otay Mesa West that investigators believe was a willful homicide.

Octavio Mendoza, 40, was riding a bicycle near Silverwing Recreation Center when a vehicle, possibly a light-colored SUV, struck him shortly before 11:30 a.m. last Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Following the collision in the 3700 block of Arey Drive, the unidentified motorist drove off. Paramedics took Mendoza to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Evidence indicates that the driver ran down the victim on purpose, according to police.

“Detectives do believe the collision was an intentional act, and are investigating the case as a homicide,” Lt. Jud Campbell said.

The lieutenant did not disclose what led police to that conclusion.

Investigators, who have no description of the hit-and-run driver, hope to interview potential witnesses who were at a set of baseball fields near the scene of the fatal crash at the time it occurred, the lieutenant said.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

