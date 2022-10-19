The victim of a homicide in the Del Cerro neighborhood has been identified by police. (Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — The victim of a homicide in the Del Cerro neighborhood has been identified, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The deceased male has been identified as 47-year-old Walter Bailey of San Diego.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call around 1 a.m. on Oct. 16, indicating a man was down in the street on the 5700 block of Adobe Falls Road, according to a press release from Lt. Steve Shebloski.

As officers responded to the location, they were updated that residents in the neighborhood reported hearing a gunshot and informed authorities the male appeared to be suffering from a wound to his upper body.

Police arrived at the location within minutes and authorities discovered the male victim, who was unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound, said Lt. Shebloski.

Officers performed life-saving measures until San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel arrived, but Bailey was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:16 a.m., police said.

San Diego Police homicide detectives are investigating the incident by checking the area for surveillance video, locating potential witnesses and processing evidence from the scene.

Officials say it’s too early into the investigation to know what circumstances led to the homicide and there’s no suspect information to be released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.